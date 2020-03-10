Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris

Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris

Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris

Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday (March 9) by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest sign the party establishment is lining up behind him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris

Biden, the former vice president, squares off against Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday (March 10) in Michigan and five other states in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A win by Biden in industrial Michigan, which is the biggest prize in Tuesday's voting, could leave Sanders and his campaign reeling.

The highly coveted support from Booker and Harris, two black U.S. senators, could give Biden even more currency with African-American voters in Michigan and elsewhere as he seeks his party's nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.

"There is one man now who is ready to go to the center of the arena, who is our best shot to beat Donald Trump," Booker told the raucous crowd of 2,000 at a Detroit high school.

As a marching band played, Biden stood arm in arm with Harris, Booker and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a gesture of growing Democratic unity.

"The days of Donald Trump's divisiveness are soon going to be over," Biden said.

"And when he's gone, he's gone, we'll get back on the road of building that more perfect union." Over the past nine days, Biden has powered to the lead in the contest for the Democratic nomination.

A wave of endorsements by his former rivals has made him the clear standard-bearer for the Democratic Party's moderate wing, while Sanders represents the party's more liberal elements.

A Reuters/Ipsos national poll released on Monday showed Biden was amassing widening support from Democratic voters.

The poll conducted from Friday to Monday showed that 47% of registered Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden if their state's nominating contests were held today, up 7 points from last week.

Thirty percent said they would vote for Sanders, unchanged from the previous poll.



Recent related news from verified sources

Biden joined by Booker, Harris in show of unity ahead of key Michigan vote

Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday by...
Reuters - Published

Democracy 2020 Digest: Dems circle wagons around Biden in Michigan

Sen. Cory Booker was back on the presidential campaign trail on Monday – not stumping for himself...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris: https://t.co/nQenMnPSlK #Michigan 55 minutes ago

TheLibertyGhost

Alex The Disabled Whiskey Loving Nerdy Libertarian RT @graywolf442: "Klobuchar 'ticket' slip-up at Biden event in Michigan sparks speculation she'll be his VP pick" "Guys! I *meant* joining… 1 day ago

graywolf442

Gray Wolf "Klobuchar 'ticket' slip-up at Biden event in Michigan sparks speculation she'll be his VP pick" "Guys! I *meant*… https://t.co/8zRWhy21xx 1 day ago

frankthefox

Frank Fox "Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., sparked vice-presidential speculation Saturday when she said she was joining Joe Bide… https://t.co/xDxFN4F5AB 2 days ago

influentialnbdy

Influential Nobody @JoeBiden @MikeBloomberg A Michigan worker just lost his job and joined Sanders campaign, saying that for Biden the… https://t.co/H2hG0LnqJR 2 days ago

bullysupressor

Benjamin Booth These two will set a record for faux pas in one campaign. Klobuchar 'ticket' slip-up at Biden event in Michigan sp… https://t.co/BljpCM7g0C 2 days ago

Tim34867955

Tim Klobuchar 'ticket' slip-up at Biden event in Michigan sparks speculation she'll be his VP pick… https://t.co/F9E2wY9X4M 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday [Video]Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports voters are looking ahead to the general election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris coming to Detroit on Monday for Get Out the Vote event [Video]Joe Biden, Kamala Harris coming to Detroit on Monday for Get Out the Vote event

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Monday for a Get Out The Vote event.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.