Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Pop star Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra returned to her native India last week to kickstart celebrations for the 2020 Holi festival.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pose for photos while heading into a Holi party on Friday (March 6) in...

Happy Holi, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The 27-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 37-year-old...

Filmy Khabri Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulge in some colour-play over the weekend, see photo : Bollywood News… https://t.co/xa9X3VjOXJ 1 hour ago

Mrunal Sheth RT @republic : Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas enjoy Bhaang on their first Holi, share pictures & videos https://t.co/5ywtUqlc2u 1 hour ago

The Tech Of Tomorrow Holi 2020 Celebration: Here is How Nick Jonas Celebrated His First Holi With Priyanka Chopra https://t.co/IAhHMI0LEX https://t.co/iKAvAsHEu2 1 hour ago

Ten News Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at Mumbai Airport. @priyankachopra @nickjonas #Bollywood #bollywoodnews … https://t.co/TgXQrC9ZtS 1 hour ago

Masala! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited India to celebrate the festival of colours Holi #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas … https://t.co/HD7E89aQjg 1 hour ago

Somsirsa Chatterjee Priyanka Chopra Shares Holi Picture with Nick Jonas,Calls It ‘Living in Color’ https://t.co/qctIMQMkG1 https://t.co/4HbeXBocBw 42 minutes ago

RɑƘҽՏհ🌶️ RT @billboard : Nick Jonas was all smiles alongside #PriyankaChopra for his first Holi celebrations. https://t.co/HhOcEdhgN2 32 minutes ago

ITP Media Group RT @masalauae : Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited India to celebrate the festival of colours Holi #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Holi2020 … 26 minutes ago