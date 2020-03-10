Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Pop star Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra returned to her native India last week to kickstart celebrations for the 2020 Holi festival.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dance at Holi Celebration During Trip Back to India

Happy Holi, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The 27-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 37-year-old...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared JrMid-DayHindu


Nick Jonas Experiences His First Holi with Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pose for photos while heading into a Holi party on Friday (March 6) in...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



You Might Like


Tweets about this

itpmediagroup

ITP Media Group RT @masalauae: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited India to celebrate the festival of colours Holi #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Holi2020… 26 minutes ago

SirBrowknee

RɑƘҽՏհ🌶️ RT @billboard: Nick Jonas was all smiles alongside #PriyankaChopra for his first Holi celebrations. https://t.co/HhOcEdhgN2 32 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Priyanka Chopra Shares Holi Picture with Nick Jonas,Calls It ‘Living in Color’ https://t.co/qctIMQMkG1 https://t.co/4HbeXBocBw 42 minutes ago

masalauae

Masala! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited India to celebrate the festival of colours Holi #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas… https://t.co/HD7E89aQjg 1 hour ago

TenNewsDotIn

Ten News Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at Mumbai Airport. @priyankachopra @nickjonas #Bollywood #bollywoodnews… https://t.co/TgXQrC9ZtS 1 hour ago

ttechoftomorrow

The Tech Of Tomorrow Holi 2020 Celebration: Here is How Nick Jonas Celebrated His First Holi With Priyanka Chopra https://t.co/IAhHMI0LEX https://t.co/iKAvAsHEu2 1 hour ago

imms_sheth20

Mrunal Sheth RT @republic: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas enjoy Bhaang on their first Holi, share pictures & videos https://t.co/5ywtUqlc2u 1 hour ago

filmykhabrifeed

Filmy Khabri Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulge in some colour-play over the weekend, see photo : Bollywood News… https://t.co/xa9X3VjOXJ 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi together in Mumbai [Video]Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi together in Mumbai

The celebrity couple attended a star-studded Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:35Published

Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi [Video]Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi

American singer Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra and her famous friends, including Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, five days early, "in his second home" India.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.