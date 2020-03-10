British Airways run near-empty flight from London to Berlin

Global  

British Airways has flown an almost empty flight from London to Berlin on Tuesday (March 10) at 10:20 a.m.

Footage shows rows of empty seats on the "ghost plane." Alex, the filmer, told Newsflare: "I was surprised it was that empty.

"I’m in Germany for a football match watching my team Tottenham play Leipzig in the Champions League.

"I didn’t question whether I should go or not.

I think I was always gonna go but I am a tad worried travelling at the moment with the coronavirus spread." Demand for flights has collapsed worldwide amid fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
