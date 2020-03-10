Twenty second annual spelling bee Lee County

Global  

Fort two students from Lee County Schools are competing, the winner will go to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
BACK... IN EASTERN COLLIERCOUNTY, SANDRA RODRIGUEZ FOX 4IN YOUR CORNERTOMORROW 42 MIDDLE SCHOOLSTUDENTS FROM ACROSS LEECOUNTY...WILL GO HEAD TO HEAD INTHE 22ND ANNUAL SPELLING BEE.THESE STUDENTS PLACED FIRST ORSECOND AT THEIR SCHOOL’SSPELLING BEE.THEY ARE NOW COMPETING FOR NOTONLY THE COUNTYCHAMPIONSHIP...BUT ALSO A SPOTIN THE THE SCRIPPS NATIONALSPELLING BEE IN WASHINGTON D-CIN MAY.IF YOU




