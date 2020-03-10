Dow Movers: VZ, CVX

Global  

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%.

Year to date, Chevron has lost about 30.2% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 0.6%.

Verizon Communications is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading up 0.5%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 4.3% on the day.




