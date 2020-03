You Decide 2020: All eyes on Michigan

POLLS TOMORROW TO PICK ADEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALNOMINEE...MICHIGAN IS THE BIGGEST PRIZE,WITH 125 DELEGATES UPFOR GRABS.FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDENIS LOOKING AT THE STATE TOCONTINUE HIS RISE AS THEFRONTRUNNER IN THE 2020 RACE.REPORTER VANESSA YURKEVICH HASMORE ON HOW ATTHE SAME TIME-- SENATOR BERNIESANDERS IS LOOKING TOMICHIGAN TO GET MOMENTUM BACK..."HEALTHCARE IS IMPORTANT TO ALLOF US." WE MET JOHN HATLINE INTHIS EXACT SPOT 6 MONTHS AGO ONSTRIKE AGAINST GENERAL MOTORS INDETROIT FIGHTING TO KEEPHIS UNION PAID HEALTH INSURANCE.ON TUESDAY - HE'S VOTING FOR THECANDIDATE WHO COULD TAKE ITAWAY."MY VOTE'S GOING FOR BERNIE HEREIN MICHIGAN.

I'M HOPING THATBERNIE SANDERSWILL HAVE AS GOOD AS HEALTHINSURANCE THAT I HAVE FOR THEWHOLE COUNTRY."THE UNION VOTE IS CRUCIAL HEREIN MICHIGAN NEARLY 600,000MEMBERS STRONG.SANDERS BEAT HILLARY CLINTON IN2016 HERE WITH THEIR HELP.BUT NOW, JOE BIDEN IS FIGHTINGTO BRING THEM TO HIS SIDE.PRESIDENT TRUMP WON MICHIGAN BYA RAZOR THIN MARGIN IN 2016WITH THE HELP OF MACOMB COUNTY -A WHITE WORKING-CLASSSUBURB THAT VOTED FOR PRESIDENTOBAMA TWICETHEN TRUMP."THIS WEEK DIDN'T WORK OUT THEWAY WE WANTED."AT A SUNDAY BRUNCH HERE -ELIZABETH WARREN'SSUPPORTERS NOW LOOKING FORANOTHER CHOICE."I AM LEANING TOWARDS JOE BIDENRIGHT NOW.""SOME SAY THAT BERNIE SANDERSACTUALLY ALIGNS MORE WITHELIZABETHWARREN'S PLATFORMS.""YES.

SOMEWHAT HE DOES."FELLOW WARREN SUPPORTER RHONDAWARNER IS ALSO VOTINGFOR BIDEN."I THINK JOE BIDEN'S EXPERIENCEAND THE SUPPORT FROM OTHERDEMOCRATSTHAT I KNOW HE WILL NEED TO GETPOLICY PASSED MAKES HIM THECHOICE FOR ME."BERT'S MARKETPLACE IN DOWNTOWNDETROIT HASBEEN A STAPLE IN THE AFRICANAMERICAN COMMUNITY FORDECADES.A PICTURE OF PRESIDENT OBAMAHANGS INSIDE.FOR VOTERS HERE, TUESDAY'SELECTION IS ANOTHERCRITICAL MOMENT."I'M FEELING LIKE MY LIFEDEPENDS ON IT.WE'RE PRAYING LIKE HELL THAT MR.BIDEN, VICE PRESIDENT BIDEN ISTHE NOMINEE.""IS HE JUST AUTOMATICALLY ASHOO-IN WITH THE AFRICANAMERICANCOMMUNITY?""NO!"LETRICE MURPHY IS LEANINGTOWARDS SANDERS."BERNIE SANDERS WAS MARCHINGBESIDE MARTIN LUTHER KING AND SOIFEEL THAT HE COULD GET THEAFRICAN AMERICAN VOTE, BECAUSEHE WASBASICALLY DOWN IN THE TRENCHESWITH US."THAT WAS VANESSA YURKEVICHREPORTING...GOING INTO BIG TUESDAY VOTING,JOE BIDEN HAS 664-DELEGATES...BERNIE SANDERS HAS 573.ONE THOUSAND, 991 DELEGATES ARENEEDED TO SECURE THENOMINATION.