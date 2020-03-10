Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive
Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back
more than three percent after
its worst day since 2008.
Markets around the world
also experienced a rebound.
The rebounds follow the news of an
economic stimulus plan for workers
affected by the coronavirus, proposed
by the Trump Administration.
Trump indicated the plan
includes a "very substantial"
payroll tax cut, as well as
assistance for hourly wage workers.
Steve Sosnick, via 'The New York Times' While positive, the rebounds
didn't make up for Monday's losses.
Investors and traders
reportedly remain nervous,
describing the market as fragile.