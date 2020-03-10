Global  

Schumer decries Trump's 'incompetence' in coronavirus response

The Democratic Senate minority leader on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans should be "putting people before corporations" when it comes to halting to spread of the coronavirus.
"You know what doesn't help stop the spread of the coronavirus?

More corporate tax cuts," Senator Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer said that rather than considering tax cuts, the government should focus on free coronavirus testing, expanding unemployment benefits to those forced to stay home due to illness or exposure, and expanding school lunches and nutritional assistance to children who have had classes canceled.




Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms..

Credit: Reuters Studio

