Maryland Senate OKs Sports Betting Measure

Maryland Senate OKs Sports Betting Measure

Maryland Senate OKs Sports Betting Measure

Sports betting would be allowed at Maryland's six casinos, horse racing tracks and potentially at a Washington Redskins stadium, under a measure the Maryland Senate approved Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.

