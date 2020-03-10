Billie Eilish Takes Off Shirt In Protest of Body Shaming
Billie Eilish Takes Off Shirt
In Protest of Body Shaming The singer, known for wearing baggy
clothing, stripped down in a video
broadcasted on a big screen at a
recent concert in Miami.
The video played in conjunction
with a monologue backed by an
ambient instrumental track.
Billie Eilish, via spoken word performance Billie Eilish, via spoken word performance The singer has been very vocal about
the public’s negative perception of her, having
entered the spotlight at a young age.
Eilish took home five Grammys
earlier this year, including record
and album of the year.