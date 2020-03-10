Global  

Ad Buyers Need Help On OTT Ads: Beet Retreat Panel

SAN JUAN, PR -- The new TV landscape offers advertisers the opportunity to better plan, target and measure their campaigns, in a manner more reminiscent of digital marketing.

But how are advertisers adapting to the palette of options presented by OTT (over-the-top) and connected TV delivery?

In a panel called "Buy-Side Perspectives – The Big Asks" at the Beet Retreat San Juan 2020, four industry executives described how they see ad buyers adjusting: Julie Anson, Director of Strategic Investment, Advanced TV, MAGNA Global Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer, 4C Brett Hurwitz, Business Lead, Advanced TV, Verizon Media Sean Robertson, head of partnerships, DISH Media Advertisers don't know what they're asking Magna Global's Anson said, when ad buyers make requests, "they don't actually, they don't know they're asking for advanced TV".

"First thing is, 'I know I can get audiences, but I don't really know how or why'," she said.

"Second is OTT - they just know that there is a thing called OTT, they know they need to start spending there.

And the number one thing that I get asked is, 'What is the actual de-duplication between the offerings, between the Tubi, the Xumo, the Pluto?

They may each have 20 million uniques per month, but how much of that is a crossover?'

"The third thing is probably putting it all together and that's incremental reach.

That is a big focus these days." Making OTT clear DISH Media's Sean Robertson said his company tries to clearly explain to ad buyers the over-the-top TV opportunity.

"The first thing is education and clarity in the marketplace about what offering should be utilised to solve what problems," he said.

"When we enter the marketplace, we take a stance of 'Let's be very clear about what addressable is'.

"We talk about what OTT is and what our offering does and the skinny bundle versus the other competitors.

We think that education in the marketplace helps us all.

It truly is trying to raise all boats with the tide." Help advertisers target Verizon Media's Brett Hurwitz said ad buyers often "have a confused perception of what target they should really be using".

"Fortunately, addressable television lets them kind of learn from their mistakes," he said.

"For those that are really embracing it most fully, I think they're looking to remove friction.

They're looking to bring down the walls and be able to have simplicity in the way that they're achieving total reach.

"The process for (buying) a linear addressable (ad) is a lot more complicated than an ad in the traditional linear piece.

And so I think we as an industry need to look toward simplification." The panel was led by Matter More Media's Tracey Scheppach.

This video was produced  at the Beet Retreat San Juan 2020 sponsored by 605, DISH Media, NBCU, Roundel & Tubi.

For more videos from the series, please visit this landing page.
