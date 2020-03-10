Global  

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TIMEIndependentUSATODAY.comCBS News


Today in Alex Jones: InfoWars Chief Hawks Coronavirus Cure, Gets Busted on DWI Charge

Today in Alex Jones: InfoWars Chief Hawks Coronavirus Cure, Gets Busted on DWI ChargeConspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones was arrested on charges of driving while...
Mediaite - Published


kflodon

K. Don RT @kylegriffin1: Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, acc… 3 seconds ago

lanaArmstrongTX

lana armstrong RT @ABC: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested in Texas on misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities say. https://t.co… 3 seconds ago

dougkolsto

MacIvar RT @nypost: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested on drunk driving charge https://t.co/OjbOxATggK https://t.co/RDdrAXfcuB 5 seconds ago

JamesPu15792143

James Puckett RT @girlsreallyrule: Prominent right-wing conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of… 6 seconds ago

RobbWuddog

RW RT @willsommer: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested this morning on a DWI charge https://t.co/etkpUnH6Wh 7 seconds ago

jaywalkn

Tegridy Farms RT @willsommer: Update: Alex Jones was arrested after a "family disturbance" with his wife that she said became "physical," according to po… 8 seconds ago

factsmatterz

Factsmatter RT @B52Malmet: Alex Jones busted for drunk driving early this morning. He says it was only a little sake. FFS. https://t.co/czr3WKpte7 12 seconds ago

MBGarcia4000

Manuel Garcia ⛏ RT @JeffreyGuterman: Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge https://t.co/pIWwsfPVQ3 15 seconds ago

