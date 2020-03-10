Sleep Awareness Week Comes After Day Light Saving Time Arrives 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 04:18s - Published Sleep Awareness Week Comes After Day Light Saving Time Arrives Certified Behavioral Sleep Medicine Specialist Dr. Brandy Roane talks about the importance of a good night's sleep. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Malik NaQash When nothing goes right, go to SLEEP! This era comes must in a week, may be a protective response of the body to r… https://t.co/JsONRyzYU5 25 minutes ago cbpurdie It’s no coincidence that Sleep Awareness Week comes directly after Daylight Saving Time. Even the slightest change… https://t.co/Q6ajWp1r8G 2 days ago Debbi-jo Horton It’s no coincidence that Sleep Awareness Week comes directly after Daylight Saving Time. Even the slightest change… https://t.co/Z6tksB40vE 3 days ago smithlifehomecare It's Sleep Awareness Week. When it comes to your health, sleep plays an important role. To keep yourself sniffle-fr… https://t.co/PAj0OWcmV9 4 days ago Aceable Did you know that 71% of drivers admitted to driving while feeling drowsy? In preparation for Sleep Awareness Week… https://t.co/egXh22ZNZx 1 week ago