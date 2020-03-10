Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this EmperorBlargus RT @MarkMyWordsJCPM: Spain has 1,646 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 782 of these are in the Madrid region. Tomorrow night large numbers of… 39 seconds ago Luke Whyte RT @360Sources: Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid contacted UEFA earlier today telling them they want the match to be played behind closed… 3 minutes ago Fowler's God RT @ptgorst: With Liverpool gearing up for their 400th match in Europe at home to Atletico Madrid tomorrow, we picked our personal faves fr… 4 minutes ago Annie Road Online RT @AnnieRoadOnline: Match Review: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid #LFC #LIVATL #Liverpoolfc #championsleague https://t.co/vqv2wsn5gP 12 minutes ago