Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Following the deadly events at home, "Quiet Place II" starts off with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) having to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Simmonds and Djimon Hounsou come to talk about the sequel to the hit film.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Millicent Simmonds Reveals How John Krasinski Convinced Her To Do 'A Quiet Place Part 2'

Millicent Simmonds stripes it up at the Empire State Building on Monday (March 9) in New York City....
Just Jared Jr - Published


Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In 'A Quiet Place: Part II' [Video]Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In "A Quiet Place: Part II"

Actors Millicent Simmonds and Djimon Hounsou tell stories of working on the set of "A Quiet Place: Part II." The two go on to reveal that co-star Cillian Murphy wanted to be cast in the film so badly..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:42Published

'A Quiet Place: Part II' Is Like A Love Letter From The Kids To The Parents [Video]"A Quiet Place: Part II" Is Like A Love Letter From The Kids To The Parents

Millicent Simmonds expresses that it was such a great honor to come back to work on "A Quiet Place: Part II" with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski again. She also talks about what the sequel was aiming..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:04Published

