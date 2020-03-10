Global  

'Onward': Birthday Clip

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Onward: Birthday Clip - Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney Pixar's 'Onward' introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.
