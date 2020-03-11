Medford couple stuck on cruise ship docked in California

Five days.

Bud and carla were supposed to be enjoying a 15-day cruise but less than half way through the trip the ship returned to port.

Bud says: "we go into a holding pattern about 50 miles out from the golden gate and miles out from the pattern about 50 into a holding bud says: "we go port.

Returned to port.

Bud says: "we go into a holding pattern about 50 miles out from the golden gate and they helicopter out cdc people with test kits and they put them on the ship and started testing people" 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for covid-19 coronavirus.

Carla says: "we found out one of the waiters had it in so he would've infected a lot of people" now, bud and carla are playing a waiting game -- not knowing when they will get off the ship or where they will be taken for another two weeks of quarantine.

Bud says: "the captain is trying his very best to keep us informed but as he told us today he can't give us details because he's not getting the details" they do know that they will not be tested for the virus until they get to quarantine.

Carla says: "as oregonians will either be going to texas or georgia which means we're going to be mingling with other people that may be infected but don't know it yet because they're not going to test us until we actually get to where we're going" bud says: "i understand they'll take our temperature as we get off the ship but we will not be tested for the virus" while it's a bit of a frustrating situation, bud and carla are keeping a positive spirit.

Bud says: "it is trying our patients a little bit but we're staying positive it's probably gonna ruin my golf game who