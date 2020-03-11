Global  

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.
