Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News

Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News

Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News

Coachella is postponed to October, Ultra Music Festival is not going to refund ticket buyers and Billie Eilish's tour open is epic.

Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, March 10th.
