No live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix

No live audience for Democratic debate in PhoenixNext Democratic debate will not have an audience due to coronavirus fears
Democrats' Phoenix debate to have no live audience amid health worries

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will have no live audience when they...
Reuters - Published


