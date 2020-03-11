Small rockets are the next space revolution | Peter Beck

Global  

We're in the dawn of a new space revolution, says engineer Peter Beck: the revolution of the small.

In a talk packed with insights into the state of the space industry, Beck shares his work building rockets capable of delivering small payloads to space rapidly and reliably -- helping us search for extraterrestrial life, learn more about the solar system and create a global internet network.

