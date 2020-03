SoCal Events Canceled, Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:54s - Published SoCal Events Canceled, Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow β€” with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide including dozens in Southern California β€” many event organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events across the Southland.

