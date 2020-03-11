BIDEN DEM PRIMARY

Former vice president biden?

The big winner in tuesday's democratic presidential primary contests.... securing a big delegate count in michigan?

And scoring a knockout blow to bernie sanders?

Who was looking for a repeat of his 2?16 victory there.... cbs news projects biden also won missouri and mississippi.... cbs news' laura podesta joins us this morning?

To break down the events from tuesday's contests.... joe biden moved to unite the democratic party behind him after big victories yesterday.

(sot?

Joe biden (?presidential candidate)) "i want to thank bernie sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion.

We share a common goal defeat donald trump."

Cbs news projects the former vice president beat vermont senator bernie sanders in at least four of the six states up for grabs.

(sot?

Joe biden (?presidential candidate)) "we're a step closer to restoring decency and honor to the white house" one of sanders's most prominent surrogates, congresswom an alexandria ocasi?

Cortez, called it a tough night.

But sanders isn't throwing in the towel.

(sot?

Sen.

Bernie sanders (?presidential candidate)) we've got a whole lot of delegates to go he says he's looking forward to this sunday's debate.

(sot?

Sen.

Bernie sanders (?presidential candidate)) when our vision is compared to biden's, when we have that debate in phoenix, i'm feeling pretty good.

Last night andrew yang became the 11th former presidential candidate to endorse biden.

(sot?

Andrew yang (?former presidential candidate)) the math says joe is our prohibitive nominee.

We need to bring the party together.

We need to start working on defeating donald trump in the fall.

Many voters say that's the main factor driving their decision, who can beat president trump: (sot?

Kelvin fuller/ voter/ saginaw county, mi) trump is just bad news(sot tahechia franklin/ bernie sanders voter/ detroit, mi) i want trump out."

(laughs) also on voters' mind?

The coronavirus outbreak.

(sot?

Julie wise/ king county elections director) we are taking a number of steps because of covi?19" staff at polling locations cleaned up throughout the day...though concerns about the virus prompted both biden and sanders to cancel rallies in cleveland.

Laura podesta, cbs news the debate on sunday won't have a live audience due to the coronavirus.... two days later on st.

Patrick's day?

March 17th?

Four states hold the next round of primaries.... they include arizona?