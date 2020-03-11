Global  

Primary Wrap

Primary Wrap

Primary Wrap

Yesterday was primary election day in half a dozen states, including Mississippi.
Primary Wrap

Primary election day in half a dozen states, including mississippi.

And the magnolia state produced few surprises.

Former vice president joe biden outpaced vermont senator bernie sanders on the democratic side of the presidential race.

The biggest surprise on the republican side was probably the fact that president trump had 2 opponents.

The senate race will be a rematch of the run-off that decided the special election to fill out thad cochran's term.

Former agriculture secretary mike espy handily defeated 2 opponents to get another try against the incumbent senator cindy hyde- smith.

Neither representative trent kelly, nor his opponent antonia eliason had opponents in the primary.

In house district 3 the incumbent michael guest defeated challenger james tulp.

He will face off against




