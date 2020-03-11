Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Eight New Cases In Florida

Coronavirus Update: Eight New Cases In Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Eight New Cases In Florida

Coronavirus Update: Eight New Cases In Florida

Jessica Vallejo reports the Caribbean Princess was allowed to dock at Port Everglades after two crew members tested negative for the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Florida Has Eight New Cases

Precaution, not panic, is being urged as South Florida works to tackle the ever-changing situation...
cbs4.com - Published

Eight more coronavirus cases in Florida, including Pinellas County

The Florida Department of Health late Tuesday announced eight new positive cases of the novel...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

America Tips Grim Coronavirus Marker: 1,000 cases [Video]America Tips Grim Coronavirus Marker: 1,000 cases

More than 1,000 people in the United States have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. Local officials in California and New York have begun to enact aggressive new measures to contain the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products [Video]Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products

As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world. Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and Mac computer clean.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.