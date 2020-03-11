Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire

Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire

Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire

A semi-truck hauling an IndyCar race car to the Firestone Grand Prix of St.

Petersburg caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Story: https://wfts.tv/3cNzJj9
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JunaidSamodien_

Junaid #JB17 Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire https://t.co/6rdFmyxeCf 3 minutes ago

Indys18Wheels

IndyCar Transporter Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire https://t.co/H4Z5lO0Txc 19 minutes ago

Pitwindowtoo

The Pit Window Too Not the way Colton Herta wanted to start the season. https://t.co/mPa49AzKk8 25 minutes ago

tutorindie

Mike Silver Not the way Colton Herta wanted to start the season. https://t.co/97Lm9lqD6K 30 minutes ago

dburris4040

Dale Burris RT @PitlaneParley: Via ABC WFTS (Tampa Bay), a large hauler fire has destroyed most of the pit equipment for the Colton Herta entry. Does… 33 minutes ago

BruceMartin_500

Bruce Martin Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire https://t.co/QAMBTrLGqt 38 minutes ago

TheJaySelig

Jay Selig Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire https://t.co/MMGG518HGQ OH NO!!!! 46 minutes ago

PitlaneParley

Pit Lane Parley Via ABC WFTS (Tampa Bay), a large hauler fire has destroyed most of the pit equipment for the Colton Herta entry.… https://t.co/neLaKBsEZI 51 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire [Video]Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire

A semi-truck hauling an IndyCar race car to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg caught on fire early Wednesday morning. Story: https://wfts.tv/3cNzJj9

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:27Published

Flaming Car in the Street Combusts [Video]Flaming Car in the Street Combusts

Occurred on January 15, 2020 / Saint Petersburg, Russia Info from Licensor: This car is on fire in the middle of the street in Russia. After several seconds of burning, it combusts and shoots flames..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.