Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia

AFTER BEING TOPPLED IN KARNATAKA, NOW THE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS REELING UNDER THE SAME PRESSURE TO SAVE THE THRONE FROM THE BJP THAT IS THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY IN THE STATE.

LOOKS LIKE THE KAMAL NATH GOVT IS SET TO COLLAPSE IN THE MADHYA PRADESH AS A PROMINENT CONGRESS LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA AFTER SPENDING 18 YEARS IN THE PARTY, HAS JUMPED SHIPS AND JOINED THE BJP, LEAVING THE CONGRESS PARTY SHELL SHOCKED.

BUT THIS WASN'T COMPLETELY UNPRECEDENTED AS THE TENSION HAD BEEN BREWING EVER SINCE KAMAL NATH WAS SWORN-IN AS THE CHIEF MINISTER OF MADHYA PRADESH AND SCINDIA WHO HAS A HUGE SUPPORT AMONG THE WORKERS ON THE GROUND FELT COMPLETELY SIDELINED BY KAMAL NATH AND DIGVIJAY SINGH.

SCINDIA'S EXIT HAS JOLTED THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT AS 22 SCINDIA LOYALISTS MLA HAVE ALSO RESINED FROM THE CONGRESS GOVT.

#Scindiajoinbjp #ScindiaDumpsCongress #MadhyaPradeshCrisis