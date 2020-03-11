Global  

Boris Johnson updates MPs on Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has updated MPs on the Coronavirus during today’s Prime Minister’s Questions – after it was confirmed that health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for the virus.

Report by Chinnianl.

