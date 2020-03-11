Global  

Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises government's response to coronavirus in 2020 Budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises government's response to coronavirus in 2020 Budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises government's response to coronavirus in 2020 Budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget in the House of Commons, London.

The Chancellor has promised that the Government will meet the cost of statutory sick pay for firms with up to 250 people and abolish business rates for smaller businesses.
Recent related news from verified sources

Emergency rate cut ahead of Budget amid fears over coronavirus economic ‘shock’

The Bank of England has announced an emergency interest rate cut to help UK plc cope with the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

UK Budget 2020: BBC special coverage

Live coverage as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his first Budget, amid concerns over coronavirus.
BBC News - Published


