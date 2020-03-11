Global  

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears

The losses mainly come from company share prices falling due to the fast-spreading disease.

Bezos, the world's richest man, lost $7 billion overnight.
