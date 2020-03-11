Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Russian Parliament Opens Door to Allow Vladimir Putin to Stay On as President Until 2036

Russian Parliament Opens Door to Allow Vladimir Putin to Stay On as President Until 2036

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Russian Parliament Opens Door to Allow Vladimir Putin to Stay On as President Until 2036

Russian Parliament Opens Door to Allow Vladimir Putin to Stay On as President Until 2036

Russia’s Parliament approves a constitutional change that would allow Vladimir Putin to rule for longer than former dictator Joseph Stalin.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sixteen more years? Russian parliament backs move to keep Putin in power

Constitutional changes allowing Vladimir Putin to run for president again in 2024 sailed through both...
Reuters - Published

Russian parliament begins paving way for Putin to run for president again

Russia's ruling United Russia party said on Tuesday it would back a constitutional amendment that...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattle TimesNews24Eurasia Review



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Proposal Would Let Vladimir Putin Remain Russia's President Until 2036 [Video]Proposal Would Let Vladimir Putin Remain Russia's President Until 2036

The proposal would either eliminate presidential term limits or restart Putin&apos;s consecutive term count in 2024.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

Putin considering law change to keep power [Video]Putin considering law change to keep power

Russia&apos;s ruling party says it would back an amendment to the constitution that would allow Vladimir Putin to stay on as president until at least 2036, if he decided to pursue such a motion...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.