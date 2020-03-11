Sunak: A Budget from a 'government that gets things done'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has presented his first Budget to the House of Commons claiming it was from a "government that gets things done" as he announced a £30 billion package to stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Report by Blairm.

