Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rishi Sunak > Sunak: A Budget from a 'government that gets things done'

Sunak: A Budget from a 'government that gets things done'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Sunak: A Budget from a 'government that gets things done'

Sunak: A Budget from a 'government that gets things done'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has presented his first Budget to the House of Commons claiming it was from a "government that gets things done" as he announced a £30 billion package to stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nancyslass

Lesley Shapcott Perhaps we could add up the £billions this government has reduced spending! In the last decade! Chancellor makes £3… https://t.co/SUBBMeomXg 29 seconds ago

ChristineJameis

#freePalestine #Richard4Deputy #BDS RT @_Ian__Brown_: Rishi Sunak claims in today's budget that it will be "quicker and easier" to access benefits He might want to let someon… 25 minutes ago

_Ian__Brown_

Ian Brown Rishi Sunak claims in today's budget that it will be "quicker and easier" to access benefits He might want to let… https://t.co/njUgnz6zY6 28 minutes ago

alfisutton

Alfvictorsutton RT @janemerrick23: Sunak delivers a rousing passage on Brexit - "this government gets it done". Even if you don't agree with the contents o… 31 minutes ago

ukgreenerliving

Greener Living Ltd Following the new chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget speech to MPs in the House of Commons, it has been announced that… https://t.co/Ns1gPIxjBZ 34 minutes ago

RJPartington

Richard Partington Sunak's increase in spending comes with a dramatic jump in government borrowing. Peaking at £66.7bn in 2021-22, bef… https://t.co/FiZCgAEYpf 37 minutes ago

SMEUKs

@SMEUKs RT @constalliancene: "Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today used his first #Budget to announce a package of support for small businesses facing… 40 minutes ago

constalliancene

CAN "Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today used his first #Budget to announce a package of support for small businesses faci… https://t.co/nGiSJyEeNC 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises government's response to coronavirus in 2020 Budget [Video]Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises government's response to coronavirus in 2020 Budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget in the House of Commons, London. The Chancellor has promised that the Government will meet the cost of statutory sick pay for firms with up to 250 people and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Chancellor refuses to confirm if first Budget will adhere to Tory fiscal rules [Video]Chancellor refuses to confirm if first Budget will adhere to Tory fiscal rules

The Chancellor has refused to confirm whether he will stick to the fiscal rules set out in the Conservative manifesto when he delivers his first Budget this week. Rishi Sunak said he believes “very..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.