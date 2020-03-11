Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pregnant Katy Perry already has baby names in mind for her first child

Pregnant Katy Perry already has baby names in mind for her first child

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Pregnant Katy Perry already has baby names in mind for her first child

Pregnant Katy Perry already has baby names in mind for her first child

'Roar' singer Katy Perry admits she already has baby names in mind for her first child.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stupidIiv

liv WAIT ... katy perry is already 7 months pregnant .... 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.