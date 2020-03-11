Emily Blunt: Dame Judi Dench told me not to become a pop star 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:11s - Published Emily Blunt: Dame Judi Dench told me not to become a pop star 'The Devil Wears Prada' star Emily Blunt dreamt of becoming a pop star until Dame Judi Dench talked her out of it.