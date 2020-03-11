Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters

Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters

Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters

Prince Harry told pranksters he felt "completely separate" from most of the royal family after twice being tricked into thinking he was speaking to Greta Thunberg and her dad on the phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry duped by Russian prank callers posing as Greta Thunberg

Two Russian pranksters somehow got Prince Harry on the phone from Victoria on December 31, 2019 and...
Lainey Gossip - Published

Prince Harry Tricked Into Giving Candid Interview About Royal Exit, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew & More (Report)

Two Russian pranksters – Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov — aka Vovan and Lexus –...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada Prince Harry has reportedly been tricked by Russian pranksters, reveals thoughts on Donald Trump, stepping down fro… https://t.co/trQrjzbCJj 31 minutes ago

Between2Lands

Deplorable Latina Report: Prince Harry Tricked By Russian Pranksters Pretending To Be Greta Thunberg, Talks Leaving The Royals, Donal… https://t.co/OFsPdJ0QLL 53 minutes ago

AzVisigoth

Deplorable Nationalist Dreg Yes, he IS that stupid. Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg https://t.co/cii0XD4yr1 via @pagesix 2 hours ago

millymoo97

seonaid mcgill #FBPE #FBSI #leavealighton Prince Harry gave a phone interview to 2 Russian journalists because he thought they were Greta Thunberg and her da… https://t.co/68i1PwogT1 2 hours ago

MATErlandsson

M8 Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg https://t.co/PZBUdsjfmn via @pagesix 2 hours ago

benallenwf

Ben Allen This is hilarious - imagining a burly Russian man called Vlad affecting Greta's accent and pitch https://t.co/3kCxWjvbqj 3 hours ago

kentdunne

Kent (Bene Gesserit) RT @PageSix: Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg https://t.co/3ic7pscgPr https://t.co/BuqHXONudu 3 hours ago

MissyJo79

😎😎😎MissyJo79🤬🤬🤬ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ⚜️⚜️⚜️ RT @PamelaUnplugged: It’s not the first time he’s been tricked. #Megxit https://t.co/ybsaLhP2pK 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russian Pranksters: Prince Harry Slammed Trump In Hoax Call [Video]Russian Pranksters: Prince Harry Slammed Trump In Hoax Call

Prince Harry reportedly criticized President Trump in a hoax call.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Royally Awkward Encounter Between Harry, Meghan, William And Kate Gets Fans Speculating [Video]Royally Awkward Encounter Between Harry, Meghan, William And Kate Gets Fans Speculating

The royal family reunited for Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday - but one particular encounter has left fans speculating. In their last royal engagement before stepping down from..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.