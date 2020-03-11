The Cast of 'On My Block' Share Their First Crushes, Splurges, and More

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Jessica Marie Garcia, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco of Netflix’s ‘On My Block’ tell Teen Vogue their “first” everything!

From first audition slip-ups to their first time on set, the cast of ‘On My Block’ are open books.

Was Jason’s first best friend also his first crush?

Which pop superstar opened for NSYNC when Jessica first saw them live?

Watch as they all describe their first day on the set of 'On My Block,' now in their third season.