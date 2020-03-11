AOC Responds to Joe Biden's Latest Primary Wins
AOC Responds to Joe Biden's
Latest Primary Wins The freshman congresswoman
has been a staunch backer of
presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
On March 10, Biden claimed victory over the Vermont senator in four more states,
including Michigan.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Instagram According to delegate trackers,
Biden currently has a
comfortable lead over Sanders.
In the past, Ocasio-Cortez has
criticized the former vice president.
Should Biden clinch the presidential nomination,
Ocasio-Cortez says she will support him.
AOC, on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'