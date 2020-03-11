AOC Responds to Joe Biden's Latest Primary Wins

AOC Responds to Joe Biden's Latest Primary Wins The freshman congresswoman has been a staunch backer of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

On March 10, Biden claimed victory over the Vermont senator in four more states, including Michigan.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Instagram According to delegate trackers, Biden currently has a comfortable lead over Sanders.

In the past, Ocasio-Cortez has criticized the former vice president.

Should Biden clinch the presidential nomination, Ocasio-Cortez says she will support him.

AOC, on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'