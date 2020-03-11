Global  

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCED

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCEDHARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCED
HARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCED

Producer and convicted rapist?

Harvey weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Weinstein's defense attorneys asked for the minimum sentence of five years?

After he was convicted of forcibly performing oral sex on assistant miriam haley in 2006 and raping aspiring actress jessica mann in 2013.

They pointed to weinstein's age and frail health.

During the trial the movie mogul used a walker?

And last week following the guilty verdict he had a stent inserted for a blocked artery.

(sot: donna rotunno/ attorney for harvey weinstein) that sentence that was just handed down by this court was obscene.

That number was obnoxious.

There are murderers who will get out of court sooner than weinstein will.

He still faces charges in los angeles?

But the ?a is not saying?

When they plan to move forward with the case.

Weinstein is now a registered sex offender..

Kentucky governor andy



