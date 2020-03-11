Global  

E3 2020 Has Been Canceled Due to Coronavirus

E3 2020 Has Been Canceled Due to Coronavirus

E3 2020 Has Been Canceled Due to Coronavirus

E3 2020 Has Been Canceled Due to Coronavirus The biggest video game trade show was scheduled to take place June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) made the decision “after careful consultation with [their] member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone.” The ESA is looking into holding an “online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.” The announcement follows the cancellation of several high-profile events as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

SXSW was officially canceled last week and Coachella was postponed from April to October.
