Can Bernie Make A Comeback?

Bernie Sanders has suffered a series of crippling primary losses to former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Business Insider, Sanders presidential candidacy looks all but over.

However, there is still a route for Sanders to win the Democratic nomination.

It would require overcoming huge odds in states like Florida and Georgia.

Florida and Georgia have shown little enthusiasm for his Sanders, his policies, or his supporters.
Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden's comeback leaves Bernie Sanders little time to expand appeal

After losing the momentum in the Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders has work to do - and...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Dear Bernie, black voters propelled Biden comeback, and they're not elite or establishment

Bernie Sanders is marginalizing the voices of black voters and arming Trump and his MAGA army with...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Haaretz



nickdean707

Nick Wagner #berniedropout How about NO. He has every right to stay in as long as he wants. The south had their chance to vote,… https://t.co/HLNUVRVmBo 5 minutes ago

Esharp777

Winter Vibes, Eliza Sharp ❄💜 honestly, good. I'm not keeping my hopes up for him to make a sudden comeback and take the nomination or anything,… https://t.co/xTqtAXSEhl 6 minutes ago

billdoodle54

BillDoodle54 @ConservaMomUSA @bfraser747 @WhipClyburn @DNC @JoeBiden Democracy who needs it???? Biden was way behind before, mad… https://t.co/K0mdZuZj2G 30 minutes ago

Ghostymost

👻🥗👻 🛹 @LawrenceSherri9 @_zrom @SlemPike1 @RealSteveCox @schuylerannemac @Rob_Flaherty Bernie is going to make a comeback… https://t.co/C4Y57j2EDk 47 minutes ago

echololalia

P.J.K #berniedropout Barely half (53%) of the delegates are decided. Bernie is not logistically out. He could hypothetica… https://t.co/ULzq3IE3gY 1 hour ago

heyitsjbird

jaclyn I really really hope bernie is able to make the comeback because if not I'm feeling pretty emo about the country's… https://t.co/gw9lasBl6T 2 hours ago

lilthinker0

lil' thinker* RT @awprokop: Makes sense to me for Bernie to stay in now given the state of the delegate count. But if Tuesday of next week goes as is c… 2 hours ago

BrownBPR

BrownPoliticalReview RT @CNN: Major wins on Super Tuesday II cap a 10-day reversal of fortune for former Vice President Joe Biden and make a potential comeback… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan Is The Next Big Prize In The Democratic Nomination Race [Video]Michigan Is The Next Big Prize In The Democratic Nomination Race

In Michigan, Bernie Sanders is gearing for a comeback, while Joe Biden is looking to cement his status as the Democratic front-runner.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published

Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race [Video]Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race

The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:48Published

