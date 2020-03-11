Global  

Matt Hancock: Parliament to remain open

Matt Hancock: Parliament to remain open

Matt Hancock: Parliament to remain open

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs in the House of Commons that Parliament will remain open, despite the World Health Organisation confirming the Coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.

Report by Chinnianl.

