Cheers break out after Weinstein sentenced to 23 years

"The judge sent a message today about this type of behavior..." Vance said as he left the courtroom on Wednesday (March 11) as applause erupted in the hallway.

The sentence was handed down in Manhattan criminal court by Justice James Burke, who presided over Weinstein's trial.

A jury on Feb.

24 found Weinstein, 67, guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein had faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.