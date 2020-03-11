Global  

School uses lessons from flu outbreak to prep for COVID-19

In January, 600 students and 50 teachers at Three Rives Local Schools in Cleves missed class because of illness, some with the flu.

The administration met Tuesday to prepare if COVID-19 hits.

There are no confirmed cases in the school or in Greater Cincinnati.
