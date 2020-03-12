Day 2 Of St. Paul Teachers Strike, No Sign Of Settlement

Outside Highland Park schools, hundreds of striking teachers put down their daily lesson plans and hoisted up pickets, Bill Hudson reports (2:12).



Recent related videos from verified sources St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again Some 37,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul while their teachers walked the picket line in the second day of a labor strike, Bill Hudson reports (2:30). WCCO 4 News At.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:30Published 7 hours ago St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day As Teachers Strike Continues Christiane Cordero reports that negotiations between the teachers union and the district are at a standstill (1:53). WCCO This Morning – March 11, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:53Published 13 hours ago