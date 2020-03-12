Global  

Day 2 Of St. Paul Teachers Strike, No Sign Of Settlement

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Outside Highland Park schools, hundreds of striking teachers put down their daily lesson plans and hoisted up pickets, Bill Hudson reports (2:12).

WCCO 4 News – March 11, 2020
