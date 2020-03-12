Global  

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To NBA Suspending Season After Utah Jazz Player Preliminarily Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To NBA Suspending Season After Utah Jazz Player Preliminarily Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To NBA Suspending Season After Utah Jazz Player Preliminarily Tests Positive For COVID-19

A source tells the AP Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

In a stunning coronavirus-related development, the National Basketball Association will suspend game...
bizjournals - Published


8Amber8

Amber Teamann RT @SamGannon87: “I’m smart enough to know what I don’t know. And I’ll refer to those that do.” #Mavs owner Mark Cuban on Coronavirus 12 seconds ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara Mavs owner Mark Cuban speaks out on NBA suspending season after first coronavirus case https://t.co/zczSRbzxe0 51 seconds ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara VIDEO: Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s insane reaction to getting news on NBA games being suspended https://t.co/SgpZQVgkbs 1 minute ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara Mavs owner Mark Cuban speaks out on NBA suspending season after first coronavirus case https://t.co/ueuGIJAWUt 3 minutes ago

dazyjane410

Dazy Jane RT @TroyRenck: “People’s lives are at stake.” #Mavs owner Mark Cuban on the suspension of #NBA season following #Nuggets game #Denver7 htt… 7 minutes ago

raainnaa

Raina RT @VinceSports: .@dallasmavs owner Mark Cuban plans to help hourly employees of the arena and the Mavs impacted by no NBA games. Will put… 9 minutes ago

VinceSports

Vince Ferrara .@dallasmavs owner Mark Cuban plans to help hourly employees of the arena and the Mavs impacted by no NBA games. Wi… https://t.co/uKFjbkMZW7 10 minutes ago

DebraReaves9

DebbieDoesResist I've always liked Mark Cuban. I remember that he let David Stern give the Mavs first chip trophy to the previous o… https://t.co/zg2ZSZUEef 11 minutes ago


NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus [Video]NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:15Published

Reaction to NBA's decision to suspend season indefinitely [Video]Reaction to NBA's decision to suspend season indefinitely

Pistons guard Langston Galloway and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban react to the NBA's decision to suspend the season indefinitely.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:24Published

