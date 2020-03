Gov. Cuomo directs SUNY, CUNY schools to 'distance-learning'

CASES ARE INWESTERN NEW YORK.AND WITH EVERY DAY,THERE ARE MORE ANDMORE EFFORTS TOKEEP PEOPLE SAFE.U-B -- BUFF STATE ANDALL OTHER SUNY ANDCUNY SCHOOLS WILLGO VIRTUAL FOR THEREST OF THESEMESTER.DOZENS OFCAMPUSES WILL BECLOSED.HUNDREDS OFTHOUSANDS OFSTUDENTS WILL HAVETO COMPLETE THEIRCLASSES ONLINE.NIKKI DEMENTRISPOKE TO STUDENTSTONIGHT -- AND JOINSUS LIVE OUTSIDEBUFFALO STATECOLLEGE.WHILE BOCAMPUSES HERE ATBUFFALO STATE ANUNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO WILL REMAINOPEN DURING THISTIME...YOU SAID ITCLASSES ARE MOSTLYMOVING ONLINE.AND WHILE SOMESTUDENTS AT BOTHSUNY INSTITUTIONSWERESHOCKED...OTHERSWERE SURPRISED ITTOOK SO LONG THAPPEN....ALTHOUGHMANY HAVEUNANSWEREDQUESTION216 CONFIRMEDCASES OF COVID19 INNEW YORK--WE'RE ALSOANNOUNCING THACUNY AND SUNYSTARTING 3/19 WILLMOVE TO A DISTANCELEARNING MODELAND SUNY AND CUNYARE MOVING TO"DISTANCE LEARNING".NEW YORKGOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO SAYS MOVINGTO ONLINE CLASSEWILL HELP CONTROLDENSITY...AND INRETURN MAY HELP TOSLOW THE SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS.CAMPUS JUST KIND OFEXPLODED THE NEWSJUST SPREAD VERYQUICKLY.AT UNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO, THEANNOUNCEMENT WASALL STUDENTS WERETALKING ABOUT...JUDAYS BEFORE SPRINGBREAK.I JUST DIDN'T THINK ITWOULD HAPPEN SOABRUPTLY.

JUST THEWAY IT HAPPENED ISKIND OF REAL, KIND OFSURREAL.STARTING MARCH23RD THROUGH TEND OF THESEMESTER --UNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO STUDENTSWILL MOSTLY MOVE TOONLINE CLASSES.CAMPUS, THOUGH,WILL REMAIN OPENINCLUDING DORMS,DINING HALLS ANDHEALTH SERVICES.I'M JUST GOING TO BELIVING IN MYAPARTMENT ANDSTUDYING THROUGHTHE SEMESTER.IT JUST HIT US IN THEFACE LIKE BAM THIS ISACTUALLY HAPPENING.AT BUFFALO STATECOLLEGE -- SPRINGBREAK WILL START AWEEK EARLY AND LASTTWO WEEKS TO HELPPROFESSORSPREPARE FOR THISLEARNING MODELTHAT WILL STARTMARCH 30TH.I DON'T REALLY KNOWHOW TO TAKE IT.

ITWAS A LOT.

ITHAPPENED OUT OF NOWHERE.I WAS JUSTSITTING IN MY ROOMREADING MY EMAIL.IT TOO WILL CONTINUEREMOTE INSTRUCTIONTHROUGH THE END OFTHE SEMESTER.BUT CAMPUS WILLALSO REMAIN OPEN.I THOUGHT IT WAS KINDOF SILLY I DON'T FEELTHERE'S A NEED TOCLOSE, BUT WEACTUALLY FOUND OUTFROM THE NEWSBEFORE WE HEARDFROM SCHOOL SO WEWEREN'T REALLY SUREWHAT WAS GOING ON.IN A STATEMENTBUFFALO STATE DOESSAY THOSE ON TRACKTO GRADUATWELL IT WAS A LOT TOTAKE IN NOT GONNA LIEAND IT WAS A LOT OFCONFUSION GOING ONAS FAR AS GRADUATIONAND CLASSES FOR THEREST OF THESEMESTER.BUT STUDENTS STILLHAVE SOMEQUESTIONS...INCLUDING HOW, IF ATALL, THEY WILL BEREIMBURSED FORON-CAMPUS COSTS.OBVIOUSLY U-B ANDBUFFALO STATEAREN'T THE ONLYSUNY SCHOOLS HEREIN WNY...WE REACHEDOUT TO SEVERALOTHERS...RIGHT NOWWE ONLY HEARD BACKFROM ALFREDSTATE...WHERE THEIRCURRENT SPRINGBREAK WILL BECONTINUED FORANOTHER WEEK.LIVE IN BUFFALO, ND,7EWN.