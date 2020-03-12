Global  

Harvey Weinstein Likely To Be Extradited To LA After Getting 23 Year Prison Sentence

Following his 23-year prison sentence in New York City on sexual assault charges Wednesday, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will likely extradited to Los Angeles to face similar allegations here.
