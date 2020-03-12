10 pm a block 3-11-20 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published 10 pm a block 3-11-20 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 pm a block 3-11-20 Ten in just a moment. Alert with storms moving through the tr?state tomorrow. A closer look at what to expect this weekend. ### plus? The world health organization declaring a coronavirus pandemic. Nursing homes, churches, prisons and other groups? Responding to the panic. ### and cashing in on the coronavirus. Medical experts searching for volunteers to be infected with the virus? In hopes of eventually finding a cure. How much you could earn. ### plus 23 years. Harvey weinstein set to serve time in prison for sexual assault. Your news at ten starts now. Tonight at ten? A weather alert as severe weather returns to the tr?state. We're expecting storms and strong winds tomorrow. Chief meteorologis t cameron hopman is staying ahead of the storm and tracking conditions on the tr?state's most powerful radar. He joins us now with more. Hey cam. Please stay with 44news on air and online as we continue to track conditions moving across the tr?state. You can also follow us on social media? Or download the 44news app to your smartphone or tablet. Breaking tonight? Tom hanks and rita wilson? Both revealed they have the coronavirus. They're in australia tonight? And took to social media to talk about testing positive for the virus. They say they're doing all right? But they're feeling a bit tired and have body aches. They've been isolated from the public? And they're urging everyone to remain vigilant. Also breaking tonight? The ??a announcing it will suspend play after tonight's games. This comes after a player for the utah jazz tested positive for coronavirus. John rawlings joins us with more. Yeah mac.. At the top of the 9 o'clock hour.. The ??a announced that they are suspending the entire professional basketball season. Before the jazz thunder game tonight in oklahoma city.. Utah center rudy gobert tested positive for the corona virus. The ??a has decided to suspend the season following the conclusion of tonights games.. And will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to this pandemic. At this time.. The ??l said they will be releasing a statement tomorrow regarding the future of their schedule as they consult with medical profssionals.. And closer to home.. The ????a and ????a both say games are still on until further notice. The ? ? Double? A announcing*major changes to the upcoming march madness tournament. Games will be played without fans in the stands this year. It's becoming the new norm across the nation? As the sports industry expresses growing concern over the virus. However? Teams will still face off in the nation's biggest college tournament next week. New tonight at ten? The coronavirus epidemic taking center stage across the world tonight? With more cases reported every day. The world health organization declaring the outbreak as a global pandemic today. The death toll topping thirty across the nation? With more than a thousand confirmed cases so far. ### closer to home? No reported cases in the tr?state but area nursing homes are being proactive to protect residents. Erran huber reports. "we want our residents to feel protected, we want them to feel comfortable, because this is their home." And with the elderly more vulnerable to disease?like the coronaviru? Pine haven health and rehabilitation center in evansville is putting new measures into place. "the biggest thing is to keep our residents as safe as possible. W hat we've started with is directing all of our vendors as well as any visitors that come into our building through one entrance. What that gives us the opportunity to be able to do is to ask them a five question questionnaire. That gives us the answers we need to allow them into the building and visit freely. And to keep not only our residents safe but to keep them safe as much as possible. And everyone coming i?has their temperature take?and has access to hand sanitize? Right at the reception area. Since no cases of the coronavirus have been found in the tr?stat? It's pine haven's goal to balance the health needs of t heir resident? With their emotional needs. "when they don't see bright and shining faces on a consistent basis, whether it's a family member or just a visitor, it makes it tough" but other nursing homes and facilities around the area are implementing even more restrictive measure? Including lockdowns. And local organizations like swirca sa?that's making their ability to provide services even more difficult. We have to follow the law, and what we're required to do. Which means we can't do our fac?t?face assessments, which means they're not qualifying for services, which could put them at a higher risk." But as the southwester n indiana regional council on aging works fervently to find workarounds to provide senior service? Strict visitor restrictions continue to be put in place at facilities across the tr?stat? From mount verno?down to mclean county in kentucky. But rhonda zuber add? They're not only concerned about senior's physical and mental health during a time of coronavirus fear?but their financial health as well. With scams targeting those 65 and older. "they are doing phone calls and they're sending out emails pretending to be with the cdc. Asking for social security numbers, they're asking for credit card numbers to help get a vaccine or to buy pills to help prevent the covi?19. There is no cure for it that's out ther as of this time. Do not give anybody a credit card number, do not give anybody your social security number on the phone. Make sure they are aware the cdc is not going to call anyone and ask for that information." And with no reported cases in the tr?stat? She's encouraging senior healt?by trying to get them to continue life as normal. Until the outbreak happens here, please remember to still go out, still come into the senior center, still go out to dinner. We'll continue to keep you updated on all developments regarding the coronaviru? On air and online at wevv dot com. Erran huber 44news in kentucky? Other measures are in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus. All state prisons are closed to visitors. While inmates will not be able to see their families? All of them will receive*one free phone call each week. The measures will be in place for as long as it's needed. An owensboro couple is among more than a thousand people stuck on board the grand princess cruise ship. Chris and nikki hall have been on the ship for nearly three weeks during a lockdown over the coronavirus. Even though the ship is docked in california? They remain in their rooms? Waiting for regulators to tell them when and where they'll be able to go. They say they're in good spirits and getting all the food and water they need. "we were supposed to be off the ship saturday morning, and we were supposed to have been home saturday evening. So it's been a little bit of an adventure." People on board the ship are being taken to various places across the united states to continue their tw? Week quarantine. At least 21 passengers from the ship have tested positive for the virus. Governor andy beshear is issuing an urgent warning about sunday service. He's urging all churches not to gather due to the coronavirus outbreak spreading through the bluegrass. At least eight kentuckians have caught the virus. Governor beshear recommends watching service on ?v or online? Instead of going to church. Despite the flu and coronavirus concerns? Many local congregation s are continuing service? Especially since it hasn't made its way to the tr? State. "our volunteers are going to be washing their hands. Our kids are going to be washing their hands before and after snack. Things like that." As a reminder? The biggest threat to everyone's health right now is the flu. In the hoosier state? Cases of the coronavirus reaching ten today. This includes new cases in johnson county and another in howard county. It hasn't reached the tr?state yet? But it is getting closer. The number of coronavirus cases jumps to 25 in illinois tonight? And governor ?b pritzker has issued a disaster declaration. Chicago's annual saint patrick's day parade was canceled as americans are being urged to avoid big crowds. 44 schools districts across the state have also been shut down. New tonight at ten? A lab in the united kingdom is looking for volunteers to be infected with the coronavirus to help eventually find a cure. They're planning to pay big money? And many people are already willing to volunteer. Cindy pom has the story. This pharmaceutic al lab in london is willing to pay volunteers 4?hundred dollars to be infected with a coronavirus to test an experimental vaccine. I'm in good health. I feel like i could probably take the gamble. Yah. I'd do it. Would i do that? Probably not, at the moment, if i'm being honest. No. The company hvivo ("? Veevo") says it's looking for about 50 healthy people to try its coronavirus vaccine. Have you gotten a lot of interest from volunteers? It was pretty amazing. In 24 hours, 9000 people have registered as potential volunteers. Those who are chosen for the clinical trial will be infected with a less dangerous strain of a coronavirus rather than the potentially deadly covi?19. It is the best possible option because another coronavirus is gonna be the most similar to covid 19. For ethical reasons, we can't be infecting healthy people with covid 19. The patients will be quarantined in a room at the lab for about two weeks where they'll have no physical contact with the outside world other than with doctors and nurses. What they eat will also be controlled. The company hopes to start the research in the coming months once it gets approval from the ?k's regulatory agency. Cindy pom, cbs news, london the university of evansville plans to extend its spring break until march seventeenth due to the looming coronavirus. Students will take online courses from march 18th through march 27th. That's when educators will decide whether to extend online classes. And please stay with 44news on air and online as we continue to watch the spread of the coronavirus across the region. You can also follow us on social media and download the 44news app to your smartphone or tablet. Tonight on 44news at 1? The honor flight of southern indiana postpones their next trip? Due to the looming coronavirus concerns. ### and this. Disgraced movie mogul



