Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus.

"Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season," said Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer of Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

"This is a fluid situation so we will have more information as soon as possible for our fans who have tickets to upcoming games.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA Suspends Its Season After a Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fans can say goodbye to March Madness... and the rest of the basketball season, for that matter. On...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •IndependentMediaitecbs4.comDaily CallerNYTimes.comThe VergeDaily StarReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Winzol

J. The NBA suspended the season until further notice after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. 15 seconds ago

Atlanta_NC

Atlanta NewsChannel Atlanta News N.B.A. Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus - The New York Times… https://t.co/NCfPg8wPpZ 2 minutes ago

SempreAvanti49

Sempre Avanti RT @TruthInBytes: The NBA season is SUSPENDED over coronavirus: All games are cancelled as Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tests positive a… 3 minutes ago

AgathaDejaeger

Agatha Dejaeger "N.B.A. Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus" by Scott Cacciola and Sopan Deb via NYT https://t.co/2UaGgFkPgX 3 minutes ago

JenDowlingKoin6

Jennifer Dowling The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the… https://t.co/6VOv7ptYWy 3 minutes ago

Racr15

RACR - XXVI RT @PopCrave: The @NBA has suspended the season after a player tested positive with Coronavirus. https://t.co/6JKt7ZjGyQ 4 minutes ago

eaglevine

Eaglevine RT @risetoflyy: They suspended the NBA season! They are brewing an insane cocktail of evil & it’s coming down on us! Stay alert! Stay battl… 4 minutes ago

srizah

Patta Patti Cooolers "N.B.A. Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus" by BY SCOTT CACCIOLA AND SOPAN DEB via NYT… https://t.co/bz8y4x1RUs 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus [Video]NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing total to five active cases [Video]Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing total to five active cases

The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. Three more people have tested positive for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.