NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus.

"Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season," said Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer of Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

"This is a fluid situation so we will have more information as soon as possible for our fans who have tickets to upcoming games.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available."