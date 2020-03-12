Tri-County Health hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall
Tri-County Health, which covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties, held a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday to discuss preparations and responses to the virus and so people can ask health officials questions.
The Tri-County Health Department, which covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties, held a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to answer questions about the novel coronavirus and the disease that it..
Health officials gave advice on how to react to COVID-19 and how to stay prepared, in case the virus ever makes its way to the Tri-State. At this point, there haven't been any confirmed cases anywhere..